Soldier thanked at Westminster

A Penicuik-based soldier, who has recently returned from Iraq, marched to Parliament alongside fellow soldiers marking the participation of army personnel.

Lance-Corporal Daneil Phillip (33) of 2nd Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, was thanked for his service alongside about 120 other soldiers representing units who have recently been deployed.

Lance Corporal Phillip.''Photographer:'CPL REBECCA BROWN / MoD Crown Copyright

Daneil, originally from the Caribbean island of Grenada, but now resides in the Midlothian town, is a section second in command and infantry soldier, who recently spent six months in Iraq working alongside soldiers from the Kurdish Peshmerga in a training capacity.

Speaking about Operation Shader, Daneil said, “We were delivering training out there, it was good to provide this knowledge to them to allow the security forces to look after their people in future.”

With regards to the march itself Daneil went on to say: “I am excited about the whole event and happy to share my experiences and raise awareness of what we have done.”

Soldiers and officers from all backgrounds and with job roles from engineering and logistics, to medical, bomb disposal and infantry were in attendance.

Following the march from Wellington Barracks to Parliament the troops were hosted at a reception on the Palace of Westminster terrace. During the years of Operation Herrick in Afghanistan and Telic in Iraq, the lead brigade would march to Parliament following their return from deployment, and the soldiers would be met on the steps and thanked for their service.