Son hits hole in one with Prostate Scotland fundraiser day

A retired taxi driver with prostate cancer has spoken of his pride in his son, who has organised a fundraising golf tournament to fight cancer.

John Igoe (59) from Dalhousie Gardens in Bonnyrigg, was diagnosed with the illness around a year and half ago.

His son Christopher (33), who works for Northern Steeplejacks in Newtongrange, has arranged a charity golf day at King’s Acre Golf Course, Lasswade, on June 4, in aid of Prostate Scotland.

The event is already fully booked, with teams from local golf clubs and individual golfers taking part.

Speaking about his son’s fundraising efforts, John said: “It’s absolutely brilliant. I felt great for the laddie doing that. He is doing all the running about. He is taking care of it all.

“We have got 88 players on a shotgun start. So we have a full card with another eight players wanting to come in.

“So it will be a great day. I’m really looking forward to it.

“We have got prizes for the raffles and nearest the hole.

“Chris got in touch with the charity and they will give him stuff for the day like bags and banners to use.

“He has also got a fundraiser and trophy presentation day the Saturday after that to let the women come along and get involved.

“He likes doing these things. He organised the local haggis hurling event.

“He hopes to raise around £2,000 with this. It’s a four man team, £100 a team.

“King’s Acre were very helpful. They gave us the event for £22 each, with food. I’m a member of St Andrews Golf Course, but Chris is a member of King’s Acre.”

John, who was an Edinburgh black cab taxi driver for 33 years, was diagnosed with prostate cancer just before Christmas in 2017, a moment that changed his life. He said: “I’m just on surveillance. I take it with a pinch of salt.

“All they can do is track it. I just go in for MRI scans every three or four months.

“I have had to lose a lot of weight. I was 26 and a half stone. I joined Slimming World in November and lost four and a half stone. I’m looking to lose 10 stone.”