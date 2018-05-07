Sound support for veterans

A new service has been launched to support older veterans in Midlothian as well as their families or carers whose lives have been affected by hearing loss or tinnitus.

Over the next three years, national charity Action on Hearing Scotland’s Hearing Forces service will provide veterans aged 65 and over, their families and carers in Midlothian and throughout Lothian, with vital information and support to help them to cope with their hearing loss or tinnitus at regular drop-ins, information events or home visits.

The new service, part of the Unforgotten Forces collaboration of 15 organisations led by Poppyscotland, will offer hearing aid support, information about ways to reduce the impacts of tinnitus and advice about equipment. Such as amplified telephones or personal listeners, which can make everyday life easier.

Action on Hearing Loss Scotland’s interim director, Teri Devine, said: “Due to the environments in which they have served, veterans are more likely to have noise-induced hearing loss or tinnitus. And are just as susceptible to acquiring age-related hearing loss as everyone in our society.

“With the vital support offered by our Hearing Forces staff and dedicated volunteers, we want to ensure that veterans in Midlothian and throughout Lothian, as well as their families or carers, who have hearing loss or tinnitus don’t experience social isolation.

“And that they are able to continue communicating with their friends or neighbours and remain active in their community.”

For information about Hearing Forces, email: hearing.forces@hearingloss.org.uk, call 07388 227407 or visit www.actiononhearingloss.org.uk/HearingForces