South Scotland MSP backs Boris Johnson to be Prime Minister

South Scotland List MSP Michelle Ballantyne (Con) has announced her support for Boris Johnson to be the next Prime Minister, as she believes he would resolve Brexit and protect the union.

Michelle Ballantyne MSP commented: “Having carefully followed the leadership contest to date and considered the challenges that our country, and union, currently face, I am now strongly of the view that Boris Johnson should be next leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party.

“As such, he would be the Prime Minister and would be able to form an effective government to solve the very real issue of delivering the democratic decision to leave the EU.

“The best safeguard to our union is for the uncertainty arising from Brexit to be dealt with. Boris has an excellent track record on delivering his promises and ideas.

“I have no doubt that he will rise to the challenge to ensure we make a success of Brexit and help the country move forward.”