Special double visit for 100th birthday

Jenny Lovatt recently celebrated her 100th birthday at Archview Lodge Nursing Home in Dalkeith with a visit from Depute Lord Lieutenant Sarah Barron and Provost Adam Montgomery.

Jenny was born on December 3, 1917 in Broxburn, the elder daughter of Andrew and Mary Ann Methven, in a family of three brothers and two sisters. They moved to the Square, Newtongrange in 1927.

Jenny started work in the office of The Lady Victoria pit when she left school and left to start her family in 1939.

She enjoyed music and was renowned for her singing which she continued to do until she left the sheltered housing in Esk Place in 2015. A regular at the local dancing halls, Jenny met local lad Wattie Lovatt and they married in 1939. Wattie and Jenny started married life in 44 Fourth Street and George her elder son was born that same year, followed by Andy in 1942.

The family moved in 1945 to Bennett’s Close Dalkeith where Anne was born that year. A subsequent move to “the bush” as Woodburn was then known occurred in 1950 when the family moved to Spalding Crescent.

Jenny then found seasonal work at the Co-operative tomato farm in Lauder Road where she worked until the farm closed. A further move occurred with the new builds in Woodburn Avenue when the family relocated to number 76. Jenny and family stayed there for around 20 years before downsizing to 47 Primrose Crescent due to her family moving out. She remained there until 2004 when she moved to sheltered housing in Esk Place before finally moving to Archview in 2015.

Wattie was a keen greyhound trainer and Jenny was often found in the kitchen boiling up a sheep’s heid for the dogs with the stock being used to make scotch broth. He passed away in 1984 after a long illness but Jenny and Wattie legacy lives on with 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

All, but three who live in Australia, attended Jenny’s 100th birthday celebration at Newbattle Golf Club.