St David’s pupils’ appeal to Dalkeith people to donate to their foodbank

Pupils at St David’s High School in Dalkeith, busy collecting donations for their foodbank, are keen to get more to pass on before Christmas.

The PSE third year class go round other classes every Friday collecting food in partnership with the Trussell Trust.

Pupil Andrew Camilleri (14) said: “Parents and teachers can also give us food, it’s not just our fellow pupils.

“People can come into the school to hand in food to the school reception.

“We are doing this up to the Christmas holidays so we want to get as much as possible. We are looking for tinned goods mostly, things that last long.

“I think what we are doing is quite important. If you were in the situation where you couldn’t afford food you would want help as well.”

The pupils plan to visit the Trussell Trust to see where their collections go.