Stobhill pupil wins Midlothian MP’s Christmas card contest

Midlothian MP Danielle Rowley (Lab) has announced the winner of her annual Christmas card competition.

Stobhill Primary pupil Sophie Janczy was Ms Rowley MP’s 2018 Christmas card competition.

The competition was open to all primary school aged children in Midlothian.

Sophie (11) managed to beat over 200 entries to win the top prize with her creative design.

There were also two competition runners-up: Glen Campbell (11) from Paradykes Primary School and Erin Robertson (9) from Woodburn Primary School.

Danielle Rowley MP said: “Congratulations to Sophie on winning my Christmas card competition this year, and to Glen and Erin for coming so close.

“I was incredibly impressed with the high standard of entries, it was difficult to pick a top three! Thank you to all the pupils throughout Midlothian who took the time to create such wonderful entries.”