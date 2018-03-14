Stolen tortoise returned to Lasswade home

Police in Midlothian can confirm that a stolen tortoise has been found.

Huck, an eight-year-old red footed tortoise, was taken from his enclosure at Edinburgh Butterfly and Insect World, Lasswade on February 21 and staff were concerned for his welfare due to the specialist diet and equipment he required.

Inquiries have been continuing in relation to this theft and Huck was subsequently found by members of the public in a grassy area within Muirhouse, Edinburgh, at around 5pm on Thursday, March 8.

He was assessed by the SSPCA before being returned to Edinburgh Butterfly and Insect World.

Officers are continuing with their investigation into Huck’s theft and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Constable Ian Worrall from Dalkeith Police Station said: “It’s a great relief that Huck has been found and is doing well, however we are still looking to trace those responsible for his theft.

“If anyone can help with this ongoing inquiry then please contact us immediately.”

Those with information can contact Dalkeith Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 1883 of the 21st February.