Success for Gorebridge group

A Gorebridge group celebrated success at the Beautiful Scotland Awards last Thursday in Haddington.

Community groups, local authorities and businesses from all across Scotland gathered for the awards, organised by environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful.

The ceremony, hosted by East Lothian Council, supported the achievements of entire villages, towns, cities, residential communities and Business Improvement Districts Scotland-wide in helping to improve the places they care for.

This included the efforts of Keep Gorebridge Beautiful in Midlothian.

Keep Gorebridge Beautiful was presented with Silver in the Medium Town category. As a new entrant to the awards, the group was commended on its success in driving forward a number of local initiatives, including the upgrading of Auld Gala Park and projects at Arniston Park.

Gorebridge Community Council was noted by the judges as acting as a catalyst for many of the local improvements and they recognised its work with partners to arrange local events such as litter picks.

Pete Leonard, operations director of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Now in its 52nd year, Beautiful Scotland continues to provide the opportunity to celebrate the achievements of Scotland’s volunteers, local authority staff and businesses and to recognise the tireless efforts of communities across the country who work to clean up, green up and beautify Scotland’s villages, towns and cities.

“I would like to commend Keep Gorebridge Beautiful for its fantastic work. It is thanks to their efforts that local spaces and places they treasure are maintained to such high standards.”