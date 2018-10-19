Success on the menu at Newbattle Community Campus Café

More than 10,000 people have visited the café at the Newbattle Community Campus since it opened in late May.

One of a number of facilities at the new campus, the café has been a particular success with over 7000 coffees sold in the first four months.

Customers have also tucked into around 2,900 sandwiches while over 4000 sweet treats, including cakes and tray bakes, have hit the spot with visitors to the state-of-the-art community hub.

Opened on May 26, the £37 million hub and high school sits adjacent to the former Newbattle High School. As well as the pool and library, facilities include an all-weather pitch, gym with views across the Pentlands, sauna and steam room.

Cabinet member for properties and facilities management and Midlothian Council Leader, Councillor Derek Milligan (Lab), said: “The attendance and feedback from the range of visitors to the Newbattle Campus has been beyond expectation. It is really pleasing to see so many residents taking advantage of the fantastic facilities on offer, including the café.”

The Newbattle Community Campus was paid for with joint money from Midlothian Council and through the Scottish Government’s Schools for the Future Programme.

The council’s development partner, Hub South East, and its appointed contractor, Morrison Construction, delivered the building.