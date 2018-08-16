Suicide support plan unveiled

Mental Health Minister Clare Haughey launched Scotland’s Suicide Prevention Action Plan during a visit to a suicide prevention project in Bonnyrigg last week.

The plan sets out ten measures to continue the strong decline in the country’s rate of deaths by suicide. The plan was developed following extensive engagement with mental health and suicide prevention organisations, people affected by suicide, and academics.

The Men’s SHARE project at Douglas Crescent is run by the Health in Mind charity.

To implement the plan, the Scottish Government will set up a National Suicide Prevention Leadership Group (NSPLG) by September 2018 and support it with a new £3 million innovation fund.

Ms Haughey said: “Every life matters and no death by suicide should be regarded as either acceptable or inevitable. Over the past decade, Scotland has made real progress in reducing deaths by suicide but we have far more to do. We want a Scotland where suicide is preventable, and where anyone contemplating suicide or who has lost a loved one gets the support they need.

“This plan sets out how the Scottish Government and our partners will achieve this and it makes clear that suicide prevention is everyone’s business. ”

Actions in the plan include: creating and implementing mental health and suicide prevention training by May 2019; developing reviews of all deaths by suicide; and the government, NSPLG and partners co-ordinating public awareness campaigns.