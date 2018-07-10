Supermarket staff race for life

Tesco Dalkeith Hardengreen sent a team of 17 female colleagues to the recent Race for Life at Holyrood Park, raising hundreds of pounds for charity. The store’s community champion Claire Scott said: “We took part in the 5k race, with the fastest of our colleagues, Bryony Eunson, finishing in just 32 minutes! It was a lovely day, and we are really pleased that the amount raised so far for Cancer Research is £2,100, with donations still coming in.”

Tesco has been the official partner of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life for 17 years now. During this time, Tesco colleagues and customers from across the UK have raised over £40 million towards vital research into 200 types of cancers that affect women, men and children.