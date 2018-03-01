Support group disbands after 40 years of volunteering

After 40 years of devoted volunteering supporting disabled adults, the Loanhead Wednesday Club has disbanded and the volunteers (pictured) have retired.

The club began at King George V Park Pavilion, before moving to Paradykes Community Centre and then the Kabin. It provided activities including dominoes and bingo every week since 1977.

However, with the Kabin closing last year the club’s members had to move elsewhere.

Irene Hogg, who runs the former Kabin now known as The Link, took the volunteers out for lunch as a thank you. She said: “I have been involved with them for the past 30 years through running the venues that they have used, so I thought it would be nice to take them out and give them flowers. They are absolutely amazing people, a couple of them have been their since the start.”