Take new local nine day great outdoors festival in your stride

The Midlothian Ranger Service has launched a new festival which will showcase the county’s outdoors like never before.

The Midlothian Outdoor Festival will run from August 4-12. Activities and events, most of which are free to attend, will include guided walks, downhill snow sports, wildlife watching, led cycles, canicross, and parkour.

Councillor John Hackett (Lab), cabinet member for commercial operations, said: “We are lucky to boast some of the finest countryside in Scotland here in Midlothian.

“So much hard work goes into producing events like these so many thanks to the Midlothian Ranger Service team, partners and volunteers in pulling together what is sure to be a fantastic nine days of events and activities.”

For more information about The Midlothian Outdoor Festival in August, and how to book events, visit www.midlothian.gov.uk/outdoor-festival