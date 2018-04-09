Target for 1000 new homes

Midlothian’s councillors last week received an update from officers on how the council’s new build housing programme is progressing.

Phase one of the programme has now been completed with the creation of 864 new houses over seven years.

Phase two is currently progressing with a total of 264 new homes already constructed at various sites in Midlothian out of a target of 419. Sites have been identified for the remaining phase two housing programme and work is expected to start later this year.

Phase three aims to deliver 200 to 240 homes. Phase four covers the reuse of sites for development following council building closures. Three of these have already been identified at St Mary’s Primary School in Bonnyrigg, High Street in Bonnyrigg, and Stobhill Road in Gorebridge. Proposed additional sites are at Newbattle High School, Buccleuch Street in Dalkeith, Stob hill Depot in Gorebridge and the Hopefield Retail site.

Midlothian Council leader Cllr Derek Milligan (Lab) said: “Midlothian Council embarked on its new build housing programme in 2006 – one of the biggest investments in social housing by a Scottish local authority in a generation.

“We reached a milestone in September last year when we completed the 1000th new house. Since then we have continued to make consistent progress. We have set ourselves the target of another new 1000 homes by 2022 and in order to work towards this we have been inventive in sourcing site options.”

Council officers continue to pursue available grant monies to assist in land purchases and construction of council housing in Midlothian. Council has previously agreed the use of the Scottish Government grant bid for future housing, with additional funding for all phases of the new build programme from Housing Revenue Capital Account borrowing funded by council house rents.