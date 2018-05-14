Thanks for the memories Newbattle High

More than 2000 people relived their Newbattle High schooldays at its memorabilia exhibition held late last month ahead of the school’s move.

Former headteacher Colin Taylor, who is helping with the opening and closing events for the current school and new campus across the road, said: “It was great to see so many familiar faces reminiscing about their time at Newbattle.

“The exhibition and tours were a great chance to have a last look around the old building, opened in 1970, before it closes in June, marking the end in an important chapter in the school’s history.”

As well as the exhibition and tours of the building, local people also enjoyed a dance showcase and a Thanks for the Memories music, arts and media showcase. Among the guests was Miss Smail, now Elizabeth McDougal, the home economics teacher between 1971 and 1976. She spotted herself in an old picture wearing an academic gown she had sewn herself.

Former pupil Mark Gregory (28) said he always “got the giggles and had to stand outside, even during exams”.

Now a support worker, he recalled fun school trips to Rome and Paris.

Twins Karla and Emma King had a look around the school with friends Rachael Morton and Owen Walker. The S5 pupils thoroughly enjoyed the old photographs although some of the fashions were a “bit weird”, they agreed.

Darrel McNeice (38) said his favourite teacher was Mr McLean, who taught history.

Mr Taylor thanked current and ex-staff for organising the exhibition, Friends of Newbattle for the catering and librarian Douglas Gordon for organising tours of the school.