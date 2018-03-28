The great Nitten bake-off

Newtongrange Primary School PTA held its ‘Big Bake’ event last weekend, with treats aplenty on show at Newtongrange Church Hall.
Locals baking skills were judged by panel of judges from the school made up by headteacher Vicky Morgan, teacher Ross Lyle, dinner lady Madge Richardson and community representative Lyn Ross.
Tricia Mcnicol, Newtongrange Primary PTA chairperson, said: “On one of the most beautiful spring days of the year so far, the hopeful bakers arrived from 10am to submit their delicious entries. There was a happy buzz within the church hall as the each submission was given a number for the blind judging to come.
“As the judges arrived they were ushered into another room so they didn’t see the entries.
“Eventually the judges had come to their final decisions and the winners were announced to rapturous claps and cheers, and the presentation of their ‘Star Baker’ wooden spoons.
“It was a great community event that brought a lovely atmosphere with people milling around chatting, and children happily playing.
“A big well done to all entrants of the Big Bake, and to all the PTA Volunteers who made the event happen.”
The winners on the Day: Scones Category:
1st - Naomi Knights
2nd - Liz Mccabe
Biscuits Category:
1st - Sheena Breeze
Cakes Category:
1st - Amy O’Donnell
2nd - Catsy Moffat
3rd - Kenzie O’Donnell
Traybakes Category:
1st - Alfie and Ruby Stewart
2nd - Ruby Stewart
3rd - Hollie McGuire
Cupcakes Category:
1st - Claire Philip
2nd - Dylan Tierney
3rd - May and Stacey Marshal
Kids Category:
1st - Sophie Melmoth
2nd - Meg Mcnicol
3rd - Heather Breeze