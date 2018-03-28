The great Nitten bake-off

Newtongrange Primary School PTA held its ‘Big Bake’ event last weekend, with treats aplenty on show at Newtongrange Church Hall.

Locals baking skills were judged by panel of judges from the school made up by headteacher Vicky Morgan, teacher Ross Lyle, dinner lady Madge Richardson and community representative Lyn Ross.

Newtongrange Primary PTA Big Bake.

Tricia Mcnicol, Newtongrange Primary PTA chairperson, said: “On one of the most beautiful spring days of the year so far, the hopeful bakers arrived from 10am to submit their delicious entries. There was a happy buzz within the church hall as the each submission was given a number for the blind judging to come.

“As the judges arrived they were ushered into another room so they didn’t see the entries.

“Eventually the judges had come to their final decisions and the winners were announced to rapturous claps and cheers, and the presentation of their ‘Star Baker’ wooden spoons.

“It was a great community event that brought a lovely atmosphere with people milling around chatting, and children happily playing.

“A big well done to all entrants of the Big Bake, and to all the PTA Volunteers who made the event happen.”

The winners on the Day: Scones Category:

1st - Naomi Knights

2nd - Liz Mccabe

Biscuits Category:

1st - Sheena Breeze

Cakes Category:

1st - Amy O’Donnell

2nd - Catsy Moffat

3rd - Kenzie O’Donnell

Traybakes Category:

1st - Alfie and Ruby Stewart

2nd - Ruby Stewart

3rd - Hollie McGuire

Cupcakes Category:

1st - Claire Philip

2nd - Dylan Tierney

3rd - May and Stacey Marshal

Kids Category:

1st - Sophie Melmoth

2nd - Meg Mcnicol

3rd - Heather Breeze

