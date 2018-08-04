The sky is the limit for cadet

An RAF Cadet from Newtongrange recently enjoyed the trip of a lifetime, as he looks set to follow his dream of becoming a fighter pilot.

Fraser Wright (14) was recently selected by his RAF squadron based at Dalhousie Road in the village to serve at the RAF Royal International Air Tattoo, at Fairford Camp near London last month, during the 100th anniversary celebrations of the air force. He was also one of 12 cadets out of 1000 selected to be a ‘Red Sparrow’, chosen for his “impeccable service” at Fairford.

His proud mum Noeleen Wright said: “He felt very privileged to go, as his life goal is to be a pilot in the RAF. This was his first ever camp, so to be selected as a Red Sparrow was a major thing. As a mother I’m pretty overwhelmed.

“They told him they had never known a Scottish cadet to be selected. It’s massive.”

Fraser, who is also passionate about rugby, joined the RAF Cadets in November 2016 and attends twice a week in Newtongrange. Last year he flew a plane for the first time, flying with a veteran of the conflict in Afghanistan.

His mum added: “It’s just what he is made to be. We are so thrilled with what he has achieved already.

“His focus is to be a pilot. He really wants to fly jets.

“By serving at the event he met lots of pilots, including the Red Arrows.”

Fraser’s mum hopes his trip down south to take part in the Royal International Air Tattoo will encourage other local youngsters to join the RAF Cadets. Noeleen said: “It was attended by the Royal Family with aviation from all around the world. It’s something he would never have experienced if he wasn’t in the RAF Cadets

“We hope this will inspire other young people to take part in the RAF Cadet programme. It’s really wonderful in what it can do for young men and women.

“It’s just been an amazing experience and opportunity for Fraser. He is actually up in a helicopter today as part of the 100 years of the RAF celebrations.

“It’s just been phenomenal part of his life and a great experience for him.”