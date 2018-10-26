Third gong in two years for Loanhead company

Loanhead construction company Servest Arthur McKay won its third SELECT award in two years earlier this month.

The building support services company based at Dryden Road picked up the best visual promotion award at the ceremony hosted by trade association SELECT. It was the company’s latest triumph after last year picking up electrical contractor of the year and best use of training awards.

Mike Stark, operations director at Servest Arthur McKay, said: “It’s great to win again. It means a lot to the company to win the award. It’s good for our profile. It means a lot. And last year the two awards we won were different from the one we picked up this year. So it’s great to have won three different awards in two years.

“It’s always good for us to win awards. We are always striving to improve. We have got to move with the times. You can’t stand still.”

Mike represented his company at the awards ceremony, where he received his award from Iain Mason from award sponsor Connect Communications, and event host Shereen Nanjiani. Having been there the previous year Mike again enjoyed the ceremony in Glasgow. He said: “I was there to pick up the award. It was good to win again.”

The Loanhead company, which was founded as Arthur McKay in 1958, delivers services ranging from mechanical and electrical to networks and facilities management services. It joined the Servest provider in 2016. The company is currently on the top 50 FM companies list, and has a turnover of £125 million.

Alan Wilson, head of membership and communications at SELECT, said: “Since Arthur McKay teamed up with Servest, the combined operation has gone from strength to strength. The best visual promotion category recognises not only that companies have invested in doing outstanding electrical work, but also that they are capable of capturing the imagination with powerful marketing messages.”