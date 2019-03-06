Thousands in Midlothian sign-up for garden waste uplifts

More than 13,000 households have signed up for Midlothian Council’s controversial new paid-for garden waste collection service to date.

A charge for the service is being introduced this month as part of a series of cost-saving measures by the council.

Midlothian Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for waste services,

Those who have registered for the service will receive a sticker for their bin in early March, ahead of collections beginning. Residents can still sign up for the service, but will not have their brown bin emptied until a valid sticker is displayed on their bin.

Councillor John Hackett (Lab) said: “I’d like to offer a huge thanks to all the residents who have signed up for the service so far. Well over 13,000 households have already registered and now it’s up to us to make it a success.

“We’ll be working away behind the scenes to make sure everything is in place ready to begin collections from mid-March.

“Our collection service is the easiest and most environmentally friendly way for us to take care of residents’ garden waste.

“If you’re planning to sign up but haven’t quite managed it yet, I’d encourage you to do it sooner rather than later. The £35 charge covers fortnightly collections throughout the gardening season - the earlier you sign up the more of those collections you’ll receive.”

Residents can sign up and pay at www.midlothian.gov.uk/garden-waste, or call into a local library where staff will assist with online payment.

Those who do not want to pay for the service can take their garden waste to a recycling centre for free disposal, or compost at home.