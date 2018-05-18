Top art award for pupil

Penicuik High School pupil Erin Scratcherd recently won first prize in the intermediate category of this year’s RSA Schools Art Award.

The fifth year student was invited to an awards ceremony and lunch at the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh. While her winning Coastal Landscape print was on display last month in the RSA President’s Room during RSA New Contemporaries exhibition.

Hayleigh Montgomery was highly commended for her press print of a "willow warbler" in the RSA Schools Art Award.

Penicuik High School art teacher Suzy McLennan said: “Not only is this a fabulous achievement in itself but Erin has also previously placed second in the junior category of this same competition with a portrait of her granddad back in 2015.

“All secondary schools across Scotland were invited to enter this prestigious competition encouraging young artists to enter their work.

“The award has no particular theme and the emphasis is on skills of technique, observation and interpretation. In particular, the judges award prizes for work which displays creativity and originality.

“So for her to win first prize is really special.”

And Erin wasn’t the only Penicuik pupil to receive recognition. Mrs McLennan added: “Congratulations also go to Hayleigh Montgomery in S1 who was highly commended for her print of a willow warbler, a native bird to the Midlothian area. This piece was part of an expressive unit which counts towards the art department’s contribution to the John Muir Award, which all S1 pupils participate in.”