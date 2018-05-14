Top curry chef marks UK Vegetarian Week

Scotland’s Curry Chef of the Year is marking UK Vegetarian Week by adding a special vegetarian dish to his menu.

Alo n’ Dim Bhuna is a traditional home-style egg and potato curry, lightly spiced with tomato, cumin chilli and turmeric, garnished with fresh coriander and spring onion leaves. It is served with stuffed paratha (flatbread) and Chana (spiced) rice.

This dish is available at Radhuni in Loanhead during National Vegetarian Week from May 14-20. The restaurant’s head chef Ashok Ram was recently voted Scotland’s Curry Chef of 2018.

“Vegetables are an essential part of the menu at Radhuni,” said Manager Habibur Khan.

“We hand pick and love using them as they are full of minerals, fibres and natural taste, and add texture to any dish. Our most popular dishes include Tarka Dal (lentils) and Sabzi (mixed vegetables) Rogan Josh with tomatoes, cabbage peppers and garlic.”