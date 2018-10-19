Top marks for Bonnyrigg support centre

A support centre for adults with disabilities has been given the highest grade possible for its care following an unannounced inspection.

Cherry Road Resource Centre in Bonnyrigg received a prestigious grade 6, which represents ‘excellent’, for its quality of care and support in a report by the Care Inspectorate team.

Inspectors who carried out a three-day visit to the centre made no recommendations for improvement, praising staff for their compassion and ‘person-centred’ approach.

They said: “People benefited from a motivated and committed group of staff, striving to ensure everyone had a positive experience while using the service.”

Cherry Road is a purpose-built centre run by Midlothian Council which supports adults with learning disabilities.

It has, the inspectors noted, in recent years also become a base for people with more profound physical disabilities, an older persons’ group and a growing number of young people with additional support needs.

The inspectors visited for the first time in three years to carry out their assessments and also gave the quality of management and leadership at the centre a grade 5 – very good.

Councillor Derek Milligan, Midlothian Council leader, said: “The staff really need to be congratulated; looking at the history of the centre going back to 2008 there has never really been a bad report.

“It continues to get better and better and we know the Care Inspectorate to not hand out ‘6’s easily. This is a great achievement.”