Thousands of Midlothian youngsters expected to benefit from free bus travel

It is estimated that 14600 young people in Midlothian will benefit from free bus travel to be introduced by the SNP government.

The new concessionary scheme was set out in the Scottish Government’s budget, which will give free bus travel to those aged 18 and under.

The Scottish Government will undertake work on design and due diligence with a view to introducing such a scheme in January 2021.

Commenting, Midlothian South MSP Christine Grahame (SNP) said: “Free bus travel will be an enormous benefit to young people in Midlothian – keeping money in their pockets and improving their opportunities to work, study and socialise.

“Alongside the £500 million investment in bus infrastructure previously announced by the Scottish Government, this radical and innovative approach will help deliver a step change in the use of public transport.

“Encouraging the use of public transport is an essential part of our world-leading efforts to tackle the climate emergency.

“Concessionary travel has brought enormous benefits to those aged over 60 and I’m delighted that it will now be extended to young people.”