Training for budding young entrepreneurs

Mayfield-based McSence Group has secured funding to run training sessions to help young people develop their entrepreneurial skills.

Twenty free training places are available for those aged 16-30 to learn about social enterprise and how to get an idea off the ground.

The search is on for young people who are either at school, or unemployed; who have got ideas, hobbies or interests that could be developed into business ideas.

They may be passionate about something, or have ambitions to make their local community a better place.

The course covers an introduction to social entrepreneurship, developing ideas, project planning, developing a business plan, starting up, leadership and marketing skills. The training is a mix of e-learning, tutored sessions and work experience, plus the full support of a mentor. The tutored sessions take place at McSence’s Mayfield offices on April 19, May 1 and 9.

McSence Business manager Alan Paterson said, “This is an excellent opportunity for young people to acquire new skills, to extend their contacts and mentors, build their confidence and get hands-on experience”.

To find out more go to www.mcsence.co.uk , contact kelly.ireland@mcsence.co.uk , or phone 0131 454 1500.