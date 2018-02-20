Additional train carriages for Scotland v England rugby

Extra carriages are to be added to train services for rugby fans travelling to Scotland’s sell-out Six Nations game at BT Murrayfield this weekend.

Scotland take on England in the tournament on Saturday, kick off 4.45pm.

Additional carriages have been added to key services on routes to/from Edinburgh including Glasgow Queen Street (via Falkirk High), Glasgow Central (via Shotts), Fife, Dundee, Perth and the Borders.

Trains to and from the capital will be extremely busy.

Supporters heading to the game are advised to allow additional time for travel, and to head to the station soon after full time, as a queuing system will be in place at Haymarket and services are expected to be very busy for the rest of the day.

Customers travelling to Glasgow Queen Street (via Falkirk High), Stirling, and Dunblane after the game should join the queue which goes under the station at Rosebery House.

Most other customers should follow signs to join the queue at the front of the station, next to the bike racks.

As with most large events, alcohol bans will be in force.

Graham Heald, ScotRail Alliance head of customer experience, said: “Scotland versus England is one of the biggest games in the rugby calendar, and we will be doing all we can to make things run smoothly.

“While we are providing extra seats on key routes to and from Edinburgh, we are expecting the last trains of the night to be very busy. Customers should plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time for travel.

“To save time, we recommend customers buy their ticket in advance, not on the day. For customers travelling with children, our Kids Go Free tickets are the perfect fit – they allow up to two children, aged 5-15, to travel free with an adult.”

To help everyone’s journey go smoothly, extra staff and signs will be in place to direct customers. A map showing which queue to join is available at scotrail.co.uk/sport