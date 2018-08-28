Drivers to be fined for using Forth Road Bridge

A £50 penalty is set to be introduced to people who incorrectly use the Forth Road Bridge.

There remain reports of drivers crossing on the Forth Road Bridge rather than the Queensferry Crossing, which opened last year as a replacement.

One year on from the opening of the Queensferry Crossing, police are set to fine drivers who wrongly cross after allowing a adjustment period for drivers to get use to the new layout.

Following the opening of the new crossing, the Forth Road Bridge is now a public transport corridor for taxis, buses and bikes.

Tim Shalcross from road safety group IAM Roadsmart said that the delays on the Queensferry Road has resulted in some drivers deliberately flaunting the rules.

He told Forth One: “There are plently of warning signs and drivers ought to have more consideration, that said the Queensferry Crossing was supposed to be the solution to all traffic ills but it’s had nothing but rectifying work going on since it opened.”

