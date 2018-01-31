Forth Road Bridge to re-open to public transport traffic

The Forth Road Bridge will fully re-open tomorrow (February 1) as a dedicated public transport corridor.

The news means buses and taxis will now have dedicated lanes between the M9 near Newbridge and Halbeath in Fife.

It’s expected to be particularly welcome at peak times when public transport passengers will be given priority - which should make their journeys quicker and more reliable.

Routes for walking and cycling across the bridge will also be opened.

Tomorrow also signals the official use of the Queensferry Crossing as a motorway, meaning all non-motorway traffic will use the Forth Road Bridge.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said: “It is tremendously satisfying to see our vision for a managed, dual-bridge strategy come to pass just over nine years after it was first announced.

“The original decision allowed us to substantially reduce the cost of the overall project by retaining the FRB, therefore reducing the size and cost of the new bridge.

“Our commitment to encouraging the use of sustainable transport remains resolute and today’s news means that additional demand for cross-Forth travel has the very attractive option of enhanced park and ride facilities at Ferrytoll and Halbeath as well as dedicated priority across the Firth of Forth and beyond.”

He added: “As the Forth Replacement Crossing project winds down – with this news and motorway status on the new M90 across the stunning Queensferry Crossing bridge – we can start to see the full benefits of this once in a lifetime infrastructure project and the true value of such a significant piece of investment in the national infrastructure.”

Amey’s Mark Arndt, account director for the Forth Bridges Operating Company, said: “Over the past few months we’ve been getting ahead with maintenance on the Forth Road Bridge.

“Now we’re looking forward to applying our resources and expertise to make a success of its new role as a public transport corridor.

“This and the new managed motorway over the Queensferry Crossing are truly innovative developments that will make a real difference to the reliability and sustainability of cross-Forth travel for years to come.”

John Lauder, National Director of Sustrans Scotland said: “The re-opening of the Forth Road Bridge as a sustainable transport corridor is a hugely positive development that sets a precedent within Scotland and acts as an example to the rest of the UK.

“It will benefit not just those commuters who choose to travel on foot or by bike, or those who choose sustainable modes of travel, but outside peak times, it will provide an attractive resource for walking and cycling, providing unparalleled views of the Scotland’s magnificent new bridge.”

To assist road users understanding of the new road and bridge layouts, as well as the features of the Queensferry Crossing, a guide has been recently published and is available here.

A guide to the active travel corridor is also available here.