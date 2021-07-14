Midlothian MSP insists Sheriffhall Roundabout plans have not been scrapped

An artist's impression of the proposed Sheriffhall roundabout flyover.

This comes in response to Lothian List MSP Miles Briggs (Con) claiming earlier this month that the project was in doubt, labelling it “Sheriffstall”.

The Scottish Government previously announced £140 million investment on strategic transport improvements as part of the Edinburgh City Region deal. A sum of £120m of this has been specifically allocated to supporting improvements to the A720 City Bypass for the grade separation of Sheriffhall Roundabout.

Mr Beattie (SNP), said: “The Scottish Government are committed to delivering improvements to Sheriffhall as part of the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal.

“Following publication of draft Orders for the scheme, a significant number of representations, including objections, were received. It is only right that all those affected by these proposals have an opportunity to express their views and this is a statutory obligation that cannot be ignored.

“Currently, the Scottish Government are continuing to negotiate with objectors to try and resolve objections where possible. However, should we be unsuccessful in removing all objections, then a public local inquiry may be required.