Sheriffhall work to start next week

Ground investigations are to start on Monday February 12 as part of the work to build a flyover on the busy Sheriffhall junction on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass.

The work is expected to last around three months. Some traffic management measures will be required when necessary to allow work on and beside the carriageway to be carried out safely. This will include overnight lane closures on the westbound A720 as well as localised overnight lane closures on the roundabout carriageway and the A7 and A6106.

The Scottish Government's chosen option for the redevelopment of Sheriffhall Roundabout.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “These ground investigations are a vital part of the design work to build a flyover at Sheriffhall and will inform that work as we progress our plans to deliver improvements at this busy junction on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass.

“We apologise for any inconvenience these works will cause and would thank road users and local people in advance for their patience during the works. The contractor will closely monitor the operation of the traffic management measures to ensure that delays are kept to a minimum.

“While we do not expect major disruption to traffic, we would ask drivers to plan their journeys in advance using the Traffic Scotland website, Twitter feed or Traffic Scotland radio.”