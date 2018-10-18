Tributes paid to Gorebridge community stalwart

Tribute have been paid to Gorebridge community stalwart and environmentalist Jimmy Innes, who passed away last week following a recent illness. He was 87.

Jimmy Innes was a founder member and former chairman of the Gorebridge and District Environmental Group (GADEG). He was instrumental in creating the Gorebridge Circular Walk.

Former Gorberidge Community Council chairmen Eddie Robertson, Jimmy Innes, Willie Law and Peter Maher.

Fellow GADEG founder member Dorothy McKean said of her friend, who passed away on October 9: “He was a very enthusiastic person. He loved Gorebridge. It was always about doing his best for Gorebridge.

“He was a real character and he will be sadly missed.”

As well as also being a director of Gorebridge Community Development Trust, Jimmy was a former Gorebridge Community Council chairman and member. Fellow former chairman Eddie Robertson paid tribute.

He said: “Jimmy was a guy for the community. I met him 13 years ago when I started on the community council. He was chairman, a position he held for quite some time.

“He will be missed in the community for the work that he has done.”

Local councillor Jim Muirhead (Lab) also paid tribute.

He said: “I have known Jimmy for many years. His commitment to, and knowledge of, our town was second to none. His huge passion for our local history and the environment in which we live, meant that Jimmy was the person you asked when you wanted some information about Gorebridge or the surrounding villages.

“His hard work and drive to improve our local environment is something we have all benefited from, and which has inspired many others to do the same.”

Jimmy, who was also part of the local history society, spent most of his working life in the construction industry.

His funeral will take place at Mortonhall next Monday (October 22) at 3pm.