Tributes pour in as death shocks locals in Easthouses

The death of a 56-year-old woman in Easthouses last week has left the local community in shock, while a man remains in custody in connection with her death.

The woman, named locally as Diane Davidson, died following a disturbance in Roanshead Road on June 5. Ian Glen (31) from Newtongrange, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last Thursday charged with assault and drugs offences. He made no plea and was remanded in custody. He is expected to appear in court again this week.

Mayfield and Easthouses Community Council chairman Robert Hogg highlighted local feelings. He said: “It’s a tragedy for the family to lose their mother in such tragic circumstances and the community are saddened to hear of this. She was a well-liked person within the area she lived. Many people in the community have posted this online in the last few days and they are shocked to hear the sad news of her death.”

Indeed, when the news was posted on the Advertiser Facebook page last week heartfelt tributes poured in.

Laura Stewart said: “Thoughts with you all. Mayfield will never be the same.”

Lynda Gilzean commented “So sad can’t believe she has gone. She was a gr8 woman 1 in a million xx Thoughts are with the family xx.”

Sarah Newlands posted: “So sad, thoughts are with all the family. Such a lovely person. Always had a smile on her face. R.I.P xx”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Midlothian were called to a report of a disturbance in Roanshead Road, Easthouses at around 8.30pm on Tuesday, June 5.

“A 56-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but later passed away.”