Tributes pour in for provost

Tributes have poured in for Midlothian Provost Adam Montgomery who sadly passed away last week following a recent illness.

The Labour Councillor represented Penicuik for more than 31 years on both Lothian Region and Midlothian Councils. He was 67.

Paying tribute to Mr Montgomery, Midlothian MP Danielle Rowley (Lab) said: “Adam will be remembered as a passionate, bold and kind-hearted figure in Midlothian and the Labour movement.

“I was last with Adam when we visited Glencorse Barracks for the family Christmas party, an event he was very proud to take part in.

“Adam was passionate about showing support to the families of service men and women who would not be home for Christmas, and bought selection boxes for all the children. This act was typical of Adam, both caring and thoughtful.

“I experienced Adam’s supportive and encouraging nature first-hand. When I was elected in June, Adam offered me a great deal of support and advice, for which I will always be grateful.

“My thoughts are with Adam’s wife Karen and family at this very sad time. I hope that it is a comfort to them to know that the thoughts of the community in Penicuik and indeed across Midlothian are with them, as we come together to mourn the loss of a powerful and highly respected figure in the county.”

Councillor Kelly Parry, Midlothian SNP Group leader, said: “Adam was a passionate campaigner for his community and well known in Penicuik and beyond.

“His sense of humour, his passion and his commitment to serving Midlothian will be deeply missed in the council chamber.

“Adam took a deep pride in his work and always put that passion and determination into his many and varied roles serving Penicuik and Midlothian.

“He will be missed by all who worked with him. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and loved ones at this time.”

And Midlothian Conservative group leader Pauline Winchester added: “Sad to hear the news. My condolences to his family.”

When we broke the news last Wednesday (January 10) of Adam’s sad passing that morning, the Midlothian Advertiser Facebook page was inundated with comments.

Jan Whittlestone said: “Sad news - had one or two disagreements, but always resolved in a good way. Great representative for Penicuik. Will be greatly missed.”

Sheila Wright posted: “So sad to hear this. He was a good man and always interested in what you had to say. He was a great help to us the last couple of years when we had difficulty with our neighbours. Rest in peace Adam.”

Wendy Samuel said: “A man with the community in his heart, never just a job for Adam, he really cared.”

Caroline Wilson posted: “Such sad news. Thoughts to his loved ones. Just spoke with him before Christmas. Brilliant and helpful, you will be sadly missed.”

While Dave Mackay said: “Extremely sad news. Adam worked hard for the people of Midlothian.”

Adam’s funeral will take place next Friday (January 26), 3pm at Mortonhall Crematorium, Edinburgh.