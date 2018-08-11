Trust to engage locals

Funding has been secured to develop a community engagement officer to engage with the local community around Mavisbank House.

The Mavisbank Trust, which runs in partnership with Historic Environment Scotland, the Edinburgh & Lothians Greenspace Trust and Midlothian Council, now has £12,500 to go towards the six month post. The new officer will engage with the local community by developing and mapping their needs and interests which will help inform the development of future programmes of work. It will also support partners in their work in and around the area of Mavisbank, Loanhead.

Mavisbank House

Charlie Cumming, chief executive of Edinburgh and Lothians Greenspace Trust, said: “We are trying to get someone in to make people more aware that the house and estate is there. And getting people to know more about the historical relevance of the estate. It has a lot of cultural heritage.

“We have had the local school a little bit involved this year. But we want to build on that and make the local community more aware.

“There had been so much talk about possible restoration at Mavisbank over the last 10 to 15 years and not a lot has really happened.

“So it’s very important to raise the profile and bring the estate and house back into the public domain.

“There is public access there but not a lot of people use it. The house is fenced off but the rest of the site is safe.

“We want more people to use it. But the access isn’t great as it’s pretty hidden. You can get in from Polton Village.”