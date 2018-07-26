Twin town concerts see community choir in France

As part of the celebrations for the 40th anniversary of the twinning of Penicuik and L’Isle- sur-la-Sorgue, Penicuik Community Choir were invited to France to perform in concerts with L’Isle-sur-la-Sorgue’s community choir ‘La Cascaiado’.

On Friday, June 29, following a year of intense preparation and fundraising, 35 members of the Penicuik choir made the trip to France, where they received an exceptionally warm welcome from the French town.

The choirs performed together in two concerts. The first in the nearby town of Sorgues and secondly, to a capacity audience in Notre Dame des Anges in L’Isle-sur-la-Sorgue itself.

During the remainder of the trip, the Community Choir members enjoyed a number of events organised by their French hosts including: a welcome reception; a trip to a local vineyard; a civic reception and a tour of the town.