Vandalism at new community hub

Midlothian Council has been accused of covering up vandalism at the new £38 million state of the art Newbattle Community Campus.

A concerned local resident contacted the Advertiser to reveal that one of the large television screens in the community hub was cracked last month by unattended youths during the school holidays.

The woman, who did not want to be named, claimed that campus staff were sworn to secrecy by the council about the damage caused there a couple of weeks ago.

She said: “The staff have been told not to tell anyone about the damage.

“The staff had previously warned about the lack of CCTV in the building and were worried that something like this would happen.

“Kids are going in with rucksacks on, so they could take whatever equipment they wanted to. There is a lot of stuff lying around.

“And now this vandalism. The screen must have been very expensive. They need to have more security or CCTV otherwise more damage will take place at the campus.”

A spokesperson for Midlothian Council confirmed that “minor damage” had occurred at the new state of the art hub.

He said: “We can confirm that a repair was required to a screen in the library suite at the Newbattle Campus.

“The incident, which has been the only instance of minor damage experienced at the campus since opening, was swiftly reported and appropriately responded to within the council.

“The attendance and feedback from the range of customers at the Newbattle Campus has been exceptional and we are pleased that the communities it serves are engaged in ensuring the facilities are maintained to the benefit of all.”

Newbattle Community Campus was opened on May 26. The school and community hub includes a pool, a library, a café, an all-weather pitch, a sauna, a steam room and a gym. Pupils moved into the building on June 5.

As a result of these new facilities Newbattle Pool and Mayfield Leisure Centre were closed in May.