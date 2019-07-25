Vandals target Loanhead Community Centre once again

There has been yet another incident of vandalism reported at Loanhead Community Centre this summer.

On this occasion a noticeboard and banners at the front of the Mayburn Walk building were damaged.

Police believe a boy aged 10-12, who was in the presence of other youths, was involved in the latest incident which took place on Sunday, July 21.

He is decribed as having dark hair and wearing a red jumper.

Sinks located in the mud kitchen within the grounds of the centre were also damaged.

Sergeant Michele Lindsay, from the Community Policing Team, said: “The community garden is maintained by a number of volunteers and enjoyed by people of all ages in the community, these incidents are senseless acts that have an impact on everyone involved in maintaining the premises and visiting.

“I am appealing to anyone with information regarding these incidents or for the person themselves to do the right thing and come forward”

This is the fifth time damage has been caused at this location since June and police are actively carrying out enquiries to trace the people involved in the incidents.

To date three boys aged 10, 13 and 14 years of age have been cautioned and charged in connection with incidents that occurred on June 30 and July 6, and reports will be submitted to the Youth Justice Officer.

Anyone with information is requested to call Police on 101 and quote incident number 961, 22nd July 2019 or alternatively call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 55 111.