Veteran in Midlothian Council placement

Midlothian Council recently gave a work placement to a former soldier, working in the local authority’s lighting team in the lead up to Christmas.

The council worked in partnership with Bright Green Business, a company that organises internships, to offer a placement to Midlothian veteran Stephen Knaggs.

Stephen did a nine week placement with the local authority at the beginning of October.

He worked with the lighting team to service and carry out electrical repairs and safety checks and servicing on the council’s Christmas lighting displays across the county.

Stephen was working with the council right through the installation of all the Christmas lights across Midlothian, to the various switching on ceremonies.

Midlothian Council Lighting Supervisor Wayne Clark felt that the placement was a great success due to Stephen’s attitude to working, backed up with the transferable skills he learned while in the armed forces.

He said: “Stephen was a great addition to the team. From the outset he was willing to get involved.

“From a supervisory position he was a delight to deal with, reliable and hardworking.

“Based on this experience, we would certainly be keen to take another veteran on a placement.”

Stephen revealed what he thought of his work placement with Midlothian Council’s lighting team.

He said: “I really enjoyed my placement.

“I worked with a great team and was able to use the skills I already have while learning new ones.”

A spokeswoman for Midlothian Council spoke about how important veterans are to the local authority, which signed up to the Armed Forces Covenant six years ago.

She said: “Midlothian Council values the positive contribution that veterans can make to their local community and society in general and signed up to the Armed Forces Covenant plan in 2012.

“This works to improve outcomes for local serving personnel, veterans, reservists and their families.”