Amanda Pache from Eskbank was ‘photobombed’ by a robin while she filmed a short video last Friday morning on a walk through the snow at Dalkeith Country Park with her friends Mark Ritchie, Sarah Brown and Deborah Boyd.

As Amanda filmed her friends walking along, a robin whizzed by them, stopping for a quick close-up, before flying off again.

A screenshot of the video.

Amanda said: “As you can see, a feisty and inquisitive little creature decided to steal the spotlight, causing the ultimate photobomb!”