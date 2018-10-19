Viva Las Vegas for pub poker player

A pub poker player from Dalkeith is heading to the bright lights of Las Vegas to represent his country at the World League Poker Championships.

Ron Fleming ,who plays poker at Easthouse’s Bowling Club, has qualified to represent Team GB and will compete against over 1000 other players from the UK, America and Canada, to grab a slice of the $25,000 purse at the championship’s main event.

The tournament is taking place at The Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, November 3-8, with Team GB made up of 20 Redtooth Poker players.

Martin Green, managing director of Redtooth, said: “I have every faith in Team GB and expect big things from them at this year’s tournament.”