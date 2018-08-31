Vogrie Country Park to be lit up for new family-friendly event

This September from the 24-28th, Vogrie Country Park plays host to the inaugural Midlothian Fire and Light Adventure.

Visitors of all ages will be transported by an immersive walk through the park featuring light installations, fire sculptures, and interactive performers.

Taking place each evening during last week of the month, this brand new event will transform the estate into a world of fire and light.

Friends and families are invited to explore the park’s green walkway after hours, illuminated by fire sculptures and light displays built by local artists such as Flamin Eck. They will also be engaged by a cast of woodland characters and fire performers from Travelling Light Circus and Pyroceltica, and be able to take part in creative activities like lamp making and a children’s parade.

This participatory walk is organised by the Edinburgh-based Out There Projects in partnership with Midlothian Council.

Out There Projects previously attracted thousands of visitors to the Woodland Dance Project, a biannual one-day music festival set throughout the Vogrie Country Park grounds.

The event has also received funding from EventScotland, part of VisitScotland’s Events Directorate.

Callum Ross, event organiser at Out There Projects, said: “I am delighted that Out There Projects is expanding it’s event operations within Vogrie Park and delivering a new community-based family event. We are dedicated to delivering exciting and sustainable events for Vogrie Park for different demographics of the local community.

“Attendees at this event will see the park lit up in an exciting way they won’t have experienced before. We really look forward to seeing all the happy faces at this event.”

Cabinet member for commercial operations, Councillor John Hackett (Lab), said: “Out There Projects’ previous events at Vogrie Country Park have been very popular so we are delighted to see them continue their investment in the park with the introduction of this exciting new event.

“With dazzling lights and blazing fire this new event is set to showcase the estate like never before – I’m sure it will be a big hit with locals and visitors alike.”

Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland’s director of events, said: “EventScotland is delighted to be supporting the inaugural Midlothian Fire and Light Walk Adventure through our National Events Programme, which plays an integral role in helping drive domestic tourism.

“Vogrie Country Park is the perfect stage for this new immersive event and will be a magical and fun night out for the whole family.”

Tickets: Adult £14.55 / concession £9.05 / family £44.25. Available at http://vogriefirelight.co.uk/tickets/