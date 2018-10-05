Volunteers clocks up 20 years on the road

Lothian Community Transport Services (LCTS) has celebrated the first of its volunteer drivers reaching 20 years’ service.

Davy Purves, from Woodburn, joined LCTS in 1998 and has been helping out as a volunteer minibus driver ever since.

LCTS minibuses are used by nearly 100 voluntary and community groups in Midlothian for a wide variety of journeys, including trips to lunch clubs for older people and to day care centres for people with disabilities.

The minibuses, which are all specially designed to enable the carriage of passengers in wheelchairs, are supplied to the groups with either a paid part-time driver or a volunteer driver.

In a special presentation to mark Davy’s achievement, LCTS Chairperson Bill Rae said: “There is no doubt that a very considerable part of our success in Midlothian is attributable to the time and goodwill that is freely given by people like Davy.”

After receiving a gift voucher and certificate for long-service, Davy said: “I get a lot of satisfaction from helping people out, and I’ll always remember the look of delight on one passenger’s face when she told me that her trip was the first time she’d been out in over a fortnight.”

LCTS is always keen to recruit more volunteer minibus drivers. Further details can be obtained by telephoning (0131-663 0176) or e-mailing Dalkeith@lcts.org.uk.