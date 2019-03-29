Walk cooks up thanks at Mayfield Community Club

A group of women from Mayfield Community Club took part in a sponsored walk on Sunday to pay for a new oven to cook free meals for locals.

Bar manager Les Reynolds cooks meals every week for local pensioners, the disabled and their carers.

The ladies held their three mile circular sponsored walk from the club to Dalkeith, then back via Newtongrange.

Les did not know about their fundraising efforts and was pleasantly surprised when the ladies handed him a cheque for more than £3000 after their walk.

Faith White explained why the women did this for Les.

She said: “He is not allowed to use the bigger kitchen at the club. He uses his own cooker in a smaller kitchen to cook a two course meal for the disabled club once a week.

“He also does their Christmas and Hallowe’en parties. On top of that he also cooks a meal for the pensioners’ club.

“So we decided to raise money for him to get a new cooker. For some of the disabled people that go to the club it’s a big deal to them. It’s probably the only day of the week they get out. I go to the club a lot and we are quite close.”

The 24 women, who took part in the walk, organised by Teresa Morrison, were all members of the club, aged 50-70. Speaking ahead of the walk, Faith added: “With our ages it isn’t going to be easy. But we are delighted to be doing this for Les, he deserves it. It’s a big thank you to him. We appreciate what he does.

“He doesn’t know about it. It will be a big surprise. We will tell him when we come back from the walk.”