Walkers young and old take on Midlothian event

A windy but dry day attracted 231 people to the eighth annual Walk the Line event on September 29.

With walks of three miles, five miles or eight miles, participants of all abilities were catered for at the event.

Walk the Line 2018.

Led by Midlothian Council’s Ageing Well volunteers, the youngest walker on the day was three-months-old Ayla who slept all the way in her pram while the oldest walker was Peter, 85, one of the Ageing Well volunteers.

Midlothian Council Countryside Ranger Alan Krumholds led the way as walkers took shelter from the wind along the old railway line before walking on to Rosewell for the now famous lentil soup stop. Ingredients and rolls for the soup were kindly donated by Morrisons, with pupils from Penicuik High School making the soup.

The walk then continued to Edinburgh College in Eskbank where a cup of tea and a good chat was waiting. Information was also available from Police Scotland, Health in Mind, countryside rangers’ services and Ageing Well.

Vivian Wallace, Ageing Well co-ordinator at Midlothian Council, said: “Thanks to everyone who took part in this year’s Walk the Line event, especially the Ageing Well volunteers who organised the whole event.

“A special well done to the students, parents and staff from Lasswade High School who completed the eight mile walk, raising £1000 towards their forthcoming trip to China.”

Established in 1999 in partnership with NHS Lothian, the Ageing Well project aims to provide a range of opportunities to encourage the over 50s in Midlothian to increase their physical activity levels.