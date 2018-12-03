‘Warblers’ raise the roof

Corridors at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary rang with song last week, thanks to the efforts of a Midlothian choir.

The Warblers, based in Newtongrange, were raising their voices for World COPD Day to highlight chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The singers, who suffer chronic lung conditions, want to encourage anyone experiencing breathlessness to get a health check. According to the British Lung Foundation (BLF), millions of people have undiagnosed COPD.

The Warblers are part of a UK-wide Singing for Lung Health programme supported by the BLF. Research has shown that singing has the potential to deliver health, psychological and social benefits to people with long-term respiratory conditions, helping them to cope better with their condition. Group sessions include a range of exercises and songs designed to learn new breathing habits and reduce tension in the body.

Isobel Gunn, the group’s chairperson, said: “The group is great fun, as well as helping our breathing. It definitely brings us huge benefits.

“We are hearing more and more stories of members going for their annual breathing assessment and being told that their breathing has improved – as a direct result of the singing!”

The Warblers welcome new members with a chronic lung condition. All songs are taught by ear and no previous singing experience is needed.

Contact Jane Lewis at 07519 582130 or jane@gn.apc.org.

For further information, go to www.warblers.org.uk.