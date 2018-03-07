WATCH: Lollipop man’s charity snow run

A lollipop man stripped down to his shorts last week and braved the ‘beast from the east’ to enable his granddaughter to go to Africa.

King’s Park Primary School crossing guide John Park was filmed out running in the snow wearing just his shorts and trainers at Poltonhall Sports Complex, to raise money for his granddaughter Kayley Park (16) and her cousin Imogen Gregory (18)to go to Africa on a school trip.

John Park went for a run in the snow wearing just his shorts and trainers at Poltonhall Sports Complex

The pair hope to travel on an ‘Africa Experience’ trip to Swaziland in June with their school, St David’s High in Dalkeith.

John and the family have been taking part in various fundraising activities to raise the £2,900 each of the girls needs to go on this trip of a lifetime, with about half the money needed raised so far.

John (67) from Eskbank, went above and beyond for the cause last Wednesday, braving freezing temperatures to complete his charity run around the complex.

He said: “We are trying to raise money for them to go to Africa. We are doing lots of fundraisers. We have done stuff like discos and karaokes. Lots of stuff.

“I said I would go in just my shorts and trainers up to the astro turf at the sports centre and run around that.

“It was about 10-15 minutes and absolutely freezing. It probably didn’t help that I did snow angels too!

“I’m just hoping people will see the video and donate.”

You can watch the video of John’s run on our website - www.midlothianadvertiser.co.uk. To donate to the family’s appeal go to www.paypal.me/park781