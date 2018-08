Watch this video of the excellent work carried out by volunteers from the Penicuik area and beyond to build a log hut for anyone to use in a local woodland.

The project, situated in the woods near Auchendinny, is looking form more people to help out.

The log hut build at the Three Hares Community Woodland is now well under way.

Video by Tomàs Sheridan of Polifilm.co.uk