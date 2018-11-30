Waxing lyrical on sand savings

Rosslyn Chapel has boosted its environmental sustainability by taking a first delivery of recycled sand.

Like many churches, the 15th-century Chapel has a votive candle stand, where visitors can light a candle during their visit. The stand has a layer of sand to catch any dripping wax.

Now, thanks to an innovative idea from the chapel’s catering partner, Saltire Hospitality, sand is being created from bottles used in the coffee shop.

David Peters, managing director of Saltire Hospitality, said: “They offer a volume reduction of up to 10 to 1, are compact and easy to use, eliminate glass recycling costs, guarantee large reductions in waste management costs and significantly reduce glass bottle storage requirements. A GLS machine produces safe-to-handle sand and an individual bottle is reduced in three to five seconds.

“We have not only bought the Expelo GLS machine, but have gained exclusive distribution rights for all machines for Scotland and rights to sell or lease in England and Wales.”

Ian Gardner, director of Rosslyn Chapel Trust, said: “Rosslyn Chapel holds a gold award in the Green Tourism Business Scheme and we are always keen to look at ways to add to our environmental sustainability.

“It’s great that, through this innovative machine, glass bottles from our coffee shop can now be used in this way to benefit the chapel.”