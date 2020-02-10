Storm Ciara: 11 of the most shocking photos of the damage/flooding left in its wake

Here are some of the most striking images of the damage Storm Ciara has caused across the country.

1. Kirkstall Bridge, Leeds Network Rail working at Kirkstall Bridge where the railway line is flooded following Storm Ciara. Bruce Rollinson JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

2. Water of Leith The Water of Leith burst its banks in Edinburgh as rainwater from across the city poured into it. Hal Osler User (UGC) Buy a Photo

3. Stokes Bay Waves batter the coastline at Stokes Bay near Portsmouth. Chris Moorhouse JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

4. Fallen tree in Wigan Storm Ciara is pulling down trees across the UK, like this one in a residential area of Wigan. Photo: Victoria Gregson. PA PA (Press Association) Buy a Photo

View more