Wee Midlothian singers wanted for free fun project for young children

A completely free project that introduces Primary 3s to singing through fun musical games is set to return to Midlothian next month.

Taking place on Wednesday evenings from March 6 at Newbattle High School, NYCOS Wee Sing teaches children about pitching, rhythm and beat through interactive games and activities.

This is a Youth Music Initiative-funded project from NYCOS, Scotland’s youth singing organisation.

Karen Clark, one of the Wee Sing leaders, said: “NYCOS Wee Sing provides an invaluable opportunity for Primary 3 pupils to come together and experience high quality, enjoyable music making through singing. It is fun, free and allows children the opportunity to develop their love of singing in a very engaging and social setting.”

NYCOS Wee Sing is completely free. However, spaces are limited so parents are advised to book in advance at nycos.org.uk/weesing.